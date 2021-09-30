Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 874 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

WOR stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.60. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

