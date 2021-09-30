Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $188,000 Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXQ stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

