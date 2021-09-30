Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $233,000 Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

SPNS stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

