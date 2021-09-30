Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,863 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

