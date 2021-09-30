Merise Wheatley Purchases 2,500 Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Stock

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) insider Merise Wheatley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,174 ($15.34) per share, for a total transaction of £29,350 ($38,345.96).

Merise Wheatley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Merise Wheatley acquired 2,500 shares of Princess Private Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.57) per share, for a total transaction of £27,875 ($36,418.87).

Shares of PEY opened at GBX 13.43 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 9.04 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.90 ($0.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.86.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

