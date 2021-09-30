Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce sales of $10.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.34 million. Merus posted sales of $8.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $40.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 124,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The firm has a market cap of $808.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $208,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

