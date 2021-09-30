Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.07. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 527 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MESO. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $773.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

