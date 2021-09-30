Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,468 shares of company stock worth $1,789,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

