Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,552.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo is benefiting from solid momentum across its laboratory and Industrial segments. Further, growing food retail segment is contributing well to the top-line growth. Also, strengthening presence in Americas, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World regions remains positive. Furthermore, portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales and marketing strategies, benefits from investments in Spinnaker sales, and field resources are contributing well. Also, strong core industrial business is another positive. Further, solid demand across pharmaceutical and life science markets is a tailwind. However, uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic are likely to linger in the near term, which is a concern. Further, unfavorable currency fluctuations remain serious risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.83.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,408.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,530.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,373.19. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $958.30 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

