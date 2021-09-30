MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Position Cut by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,579,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 406,287 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.64% of MGIC Investment worth $75,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 168.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 396,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 9,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,096. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

