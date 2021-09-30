MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of MGP Ingredients worth $97,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,933. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,032 shares of company stock worth $912,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

