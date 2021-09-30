Michael Sutton Acquires 30,000 Shares of MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) Stock

MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) insider Michael Sutton acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($14,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.06.

Get MACA alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.07%. MACA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure maintenance, and mineral processing businesses in Australia. The company offers bulk commodities loading and hauling services; drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting; and materials handling services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MACA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.