Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.