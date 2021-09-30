Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $636.00

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.31) and last traded at GBX 636 ($8.31), with a volume of 15315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($8.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 575.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 529.76. The firm has a market cap of £560.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

