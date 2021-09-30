Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc’s (NASDAQ:MEOAU) Quiet Period Will End on October 5th

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MEOAU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 5th. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MEOAU opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

