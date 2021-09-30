Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 937 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 376.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.35 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average is $341.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

