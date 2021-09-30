Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.84 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,685 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Argus boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

