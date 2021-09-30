Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $11.16 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 171,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,598 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after buying an additional 961,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,298.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

