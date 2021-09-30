Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 120,623 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

RDY stock opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

