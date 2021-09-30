Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,528 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $27,005,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 26.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,087,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Shares of TFX opened at $385.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.