Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 293,416 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

