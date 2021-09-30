Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $278.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $214.93 and a 52 week high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

