MixMarvel Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.86 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and $1.22 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00119285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00171014 BTC.

MixMarvel is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,415,156,872 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

