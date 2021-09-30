Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.02. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
