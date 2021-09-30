Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.02. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. Analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

