Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stake Cut by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 953,532 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,259 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

