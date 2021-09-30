Monavale (MONA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,380.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $10,380.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $369.02 or 0.00846578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00347259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,757 coins and its circulating supply is 8,855 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

