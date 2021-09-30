MonetaryUnit Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $821.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 234,156,979 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

