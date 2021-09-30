MONK (MONK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,251.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $556,492.33 and approximately $4,251.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015169 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001348 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006984 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

