Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.34. 2,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,106. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.43. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

