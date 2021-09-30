Morgan Stanley Cuts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $24.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $24,674,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

