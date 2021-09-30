Morgan Stanley Cuts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $24.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.
NYSE HPP opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $24,674,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
