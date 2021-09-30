Morgan Stanley Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $299.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $299.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.29.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $264.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.92. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

