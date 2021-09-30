Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.95.

MS opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

