Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 58,669 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $96.05 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

