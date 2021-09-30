Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,635,000 after purchasing an additional 697,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,171,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

