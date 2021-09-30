Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 145,617 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,617 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 93.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.