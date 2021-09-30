Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 733 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen stock opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.04. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.