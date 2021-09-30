Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 962 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $23,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

