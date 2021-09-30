MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.75.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

