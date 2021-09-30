Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,811 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $53.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $56.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

