Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.88.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $801.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $834.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $775.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

