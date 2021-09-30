Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $242.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.