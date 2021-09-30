Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.
IQV opened at $242.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
