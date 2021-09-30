Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Busey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Busey by 248.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.