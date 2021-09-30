MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $498.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MVB Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial during the second quarter worth $15,710,000. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MVB Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.