MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

