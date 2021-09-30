Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Invests $18.04 Million in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,166,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,041,000. Bolt Biotherapeutics makes up about 5.6% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 3.14% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5,729.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 271,594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 381,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 1,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

