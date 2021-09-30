National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$70.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -346.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.