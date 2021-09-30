National Bank Financial Lowers Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$2.00

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IVQ.U. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Invesque alerts:

TSE IVQ.U opened at C$1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.75. Invesque has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.64.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.