National Bank Financial Weighs in on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

