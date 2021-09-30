National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Beverage by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in National Beverage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

