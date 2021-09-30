Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 81,194 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $27,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 211,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

